Deputies investigating Third Avenue shooting in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the man who shot a teen and then drove away.
Deputies responded to the shooting around 2 p.m. Monday in the area of third and forest avenues.
According to deputies, the shooting involved a 16-year old male who got shot in the left knee.
He went to Medical Center Navicent Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies say they are looking for the suspect who drove away in a black car.