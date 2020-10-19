Deputies investigating Third Avenue shooting in Macon

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0
21
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the man who shot a teen and then drove away. 

Deputies responded to the shooting around 2 p.m. Monday in the area of third and forest avenues. 

According to deputies, the shooting involved a 16-year old male who got shot in the left knee.  

He went to Medical Center Navicent Health with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Deputies say they are looking for the suspect who drove away in a black car.