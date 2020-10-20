BCSO: 4 juveniles apprehended after attempting to flee in stolen vehicle

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four juveniles were taken into custody Tuesday in connection to an aggravated assault investigation and carjacking.

That’s according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which says deputies located a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that was reported to have been stolen during a carjacking from Villa Avenue.

The release says that during the carjacking, two unknown males approached a male who was working on his white Ford Taurus. One of the two males pulled a handgun and demanded the victim hand over his vehicle.

Deputies later spotted the vehicle near the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Eisenhower Parkway.

The driver of the stolen vehicle tried to flee by turning into a neighborhood near CVS Pharmacy on Bloomfield Road. Two of the occupants–a male and female–were let out on Stallings Drive. The male and female fled on foot.

The other four occupants continued on in the stolen vehicle, approaching the Central Georgia Technical College campus before turning around and attempting to drive past a deputy. The driver then lost control, left the road and struck a tree.

All four occupants were taken into custody and transported to The Medical Center, Navicent Health for minor injuries.

Deputies say two of them were reported to be runaways.

Two handguns were recovered inside the vehicle, one of which was reported stolen.

The driver, a 14-year-old male, is charged with two counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property (vehicle), aggravated assault, underage possession of a firearm and attempting to flee and elude.

A 15-year-old male occupant, 13-year-old male occupant and 13-year-old female occupant are all charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Deputies: Driver was wanted in connection to shooting of 16-year-old Monday

Deputies say the juvenile driver of the stolen vehicle, the 14-year-old male, was also being sought in connection to an aggravated assault of a 16-year-old juvenile that happened Monday on Third Avenue, in which the victim was shot in the leg.

Deputies later recovered a stolen black Toyota Camry in front of an abandoned house on Para Place that was involved in Monday’s aggravated assault. The vehicle was stolen from a gas station on Napier Avenue last Wednesday.

