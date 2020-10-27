Secretary of State urges voters to wear PPE

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is reminding Georgians to practice CDC guidelines on COVID-19 while heading to the polls.
Raffensperger asks voters to wear a mask when voting.
He believes nearly two million people will vote in-person on election day, and wearing personal protective equipment can prevent it from being a super spreader event.
Poll workers will also try to stay safe by following guidelines set by the CDC.
“They’re going to have plexiglass divider, they’re also going to be wearing masks, gloves and disinfecting everything, but many of them are still in a higher risk age group and many of them have underlying health conditions,” Raffensperger said.
