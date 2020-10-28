Howard-Baldwin football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Oct. 30 Howard-Baldwin football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin head football coach Jesse Hicks says the Braves football game against Howard Friday at Henderson Stadium has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within Howard’s program.
Hicks says he got a call from Bibb County Athletics Director Barney Hester. No word on if the game will be rescheduled.
Coach Hicks says he may pick up a game, but he can’t say for sure.
The Braves are currently 3-0 on the season. Howard is 2-3 overall.
The Braves are scheduled to face Perry on Nov. 6.