MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff Deputies arrested Roderick Michael Lofton in connection to a shooting at Billy’s Clubhouse.

Deputies say that Lofton shot a man during a fight outside of the bar on Forest Hill Road. Officers took Lofton into custody without incident on November 28 for unrelated charges.

Investigators questioned Lawson before transporting him to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. Police charged Lawson with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Unrelated charges include possession of a controlled substance in schedule I or II narcotics and possession of marijuana.

Deputies charged Lawson with 7 counts of aggravated assault in connection to the Billy’s Club House shooting. He does not have a bond at this time.

The victim from this incident remains in critical but stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.