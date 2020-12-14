|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Anita Reynolds Howard took the oath of office for District Attorney Saturday morning at the Tubman Museum.
Howard is the first black woman to hold the position in Macon-Bibb County.
Howard says that her new role as Macon Judicial Circut District Attorney is an honor that she’s grateful for. The DA elect says that this gives her an opportunity to “show our young people an example of excellence when it comes to public service and leadership.”
Howard will take office on January 1, 2021.