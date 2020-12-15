District Attorney requests outside prosecutor in racketeering case

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney, David Cooke, requested Tuesday, a special prosecutor be appointed to handle a 16-defendant multi-jurisdictional racketeering case indicted by Bibb County grand jurors last week.
“In light of the concerns raised in the past week about this case, and considering my ethical duty as district attorney, I have disqualified the Macon Judicial Circuit from prosecuting it,” Cooke said. “An independent prosecutor appointed from outside the jurisdiction will help ensure public confidence that this case is handled fairly and objectively.”
The Georgia Attorney General’s Office will now appoint a special prosecutor to handle the case.
Business owners from Macon, Savannah and Statesboro were indicted last week in a racketeering case that includes allegations of bribery, money laundering, tax evasion and illegal gambling.
A former Georgia Department of Revenue Agent and former Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office captain were also indicted on allegations they received bribes in exchange for law enforcement favors.