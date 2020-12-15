Daybreak Morning News Update: First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Georgia, Perdue Farms wants meat plant workers prioritized in vaccine rollout By Amanda Corna - December 15, 2020 0 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Listen to the content of this post: MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Georgia: 41nbc.com/2020/12/14/first-shipment-of-covid-vaccines-arrive-in-georgia-hospitals-ready-for-when-they-arrive/ Perdue Farms wants meat plant workers prioritized in vaccine rollout: https://41nbc.com/2020/12/14/perdue-farms-wants-meat-workers-prioritized-covid-19-vaccine-rollout/