BCSO looking for man wanted in connection to triple shooting

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
12
Courtesy: Bibb County Sheriff's Office
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting this week.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Treavon Raeshawn Girtman of Macon is wanted for aggravated assault following a fight that led to three men being shot on February 7 in the 4200 block of Mikado Avenue.

Investigators say Girtman is known to frequent the south Macon area.

The incident is still under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleBCSO, BBB warns of scams on dating apps as Valentine’s Day approaches
Next articleStaying warm with a chance of storms Thursday
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!