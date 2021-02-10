BCSO looking for man wanted in connection to triple shooting

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting this week.
A news release from the sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Treavon Raeshawn Girtman of Macon is wanted for aggravated assault following a fight that led to three men being shot on February 7 in the 4200 block of Mikado Avenue.
Investigators say Girtman is known to frequent the south Macon area.
The incident is still under investigation.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.
