Suspect in connection to triple shooting turns himself in

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man wanted in connection to a triple shooting in Macon turned himself in Friday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Treavon Girtman met with investigators for questioning regarding the incident of February 7 where three men were shot.

After questioning Girtman was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts. He is being held without bond at this time.