BCSO: Final arrest made in connection to December 2020 homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The final person wanted in connection to a December 2020 homicide is now in custody.

That’s according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which said 16-year-old Malek Deshaun Bronner and his mother met with investigators at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning and that Bronner turned himself in.

He was interviewed about the December 21 incident that resulted in the death of a Macon teen.

Bronner was then taken into custody and is being held without bond at the Regional Youth Detention Center. He’s charged with murder and aggravated assault and is being charged as an adult.

“This is the sixth and final arrest in this case,” the release said.

19-year-old Christopher Bronner, 17-year-old Keymarion Javontae Manor, 17-year-old Jaquandre Burden, 15-year-old Naylan Jon’Tez Woodford and 15-year-old Micah Franklin were previously arrested.

