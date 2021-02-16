Macon doctor says U.K. strain of COVID-19 may be prominent strain by March

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon doctor says the recently discovered U.K. strain of COVID-19 may be the prominent strain by March.

The North Central Health District confirmed the first Middle Georgia case on Monday.

Medical experts say the new strain was discovered in the U.K. several months ago

and now makes up five percent of the strains in the United States.

Dr. Jeff Stephens with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center says the virus will continue to evolve.

Dr. Stephens explains why continuing to follow CDC guidelines and getting vaccinated is essential.

“We are really in a race, because eventually, at least so far, it looks like the vaccine we have is probably okay for these strains, but it could come to a time where that’s not the case,” he said. “And that’s why we need to make sure we have the opportunity to use the vaccines that we have and also try to decrease as many cases.”

Dr. Stephesn says the U.K. variant is up to 50% more transmissible than other strains.