UPDATE: Second arrest made in connection to November 2020 Macon homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A second person is now in custody in connection to the November 28, 2020 homicide of Raiyawna Nibrea Moser-Powell of Byron.
A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, sent Tuesday, February 23, said 46-year-old Michael Lamont Wager of Warner Robins was taken into custody in the 400 block of Joe Tamplin Industrial Boulevard in Macon.
He was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning and then to the Bibb County Jail, where he is charged with murder and is being held without bond.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man was arrested Thursday in connection to a November 2020 homicide.
A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators from the sheriff’s office, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 33-year-old Johnny Jaramond Jackson at a home in the 4300 block of Napier Avenue around 6 p.m.
He’s charged with murder in connection to the November 28th death of 24-year-old Raiyawna Nibrea Moser-Powell of Byron.
He’s being held without bond.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.
