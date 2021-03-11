Georgia vaccine eligibility expands starting March 15th

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp expanded eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine.

Kemp expanded eligibility for the vaccine on Monday to teachers and is adding to the list.

Georgians over age 55 and individuals with disabilities can receive their first dose of the vaccine starting March 15th.

Georgians over age 16 can receive the Pfizer vaccine if they have certain medical conditions. The qualifying conditions increase the risk of severe illness associated with COVID-19 complications. Some of them include:

Asthma

Cancer

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Diabetes

Heart Conditions

Overweight and Obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle Cell Disease

For a complete list of health conditions that qualify for vaccination effective March 15, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

In a news release Kemp says that the goal is to protect the most vulnerable from severe illness, and help Georgia get back to normal. The state administered more than one million vaccines in the last 30 days. Nine mass vaccination sites will be operational by March 17th.

To register for a vaccine at one of these sites, visit MyVaccineGeorgia.com.