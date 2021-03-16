Mack wins Warner Robins council seat, county voters extend E-SPLOST

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County voters have chosen to extend the county’s Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or E-SPLOST, for five more years.
The current E-SPLOST ends on March 31, 2022. The county’s board of education approved a referendum resolution in December that, if approved by voters, would extend the one-cent tax through March 31, 2027, or until a cap of $190 million is reached, whichever comes first.
The Houston County Board of Elections tells 41NBC 5,256 of 5,999 voters (87.6%) were in favor of extending the E-SPLOST.
The tax provides funds to improve safety and security, facilities, technology and transportation, according to the Houston County Board of Education.
Funds can be used to pay for capital projects or to retire debt, but cannot be used to pay government operating expenses, such as salaries.
Mack wins Post 1 seat
Warner Robins voters chose Derek Mack to fill the city council position left vacant by the Daron Lee, who resigned in October.
Mack received 2,042 of 3,266 (62.5%) votes in the special election, beating out David Reid (956), Catherine Harless (181) and Jeffery Walker (87).
Mack will fill the seat for Lee’s unexpired term.
