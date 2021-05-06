Men suspected of Zebulon Road murder arrested

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- 19-year old Divine Elamon Taylor and 19-year old Divinity Elhasaan Taylor of Macon were arrested Thursday morning and are charged with murder.

Investigators say they are responsible for killing 23-year old Brandon Washington on April 29th at the Circle K on Zebulon Road.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the U.S. Marshals’ Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

They are now in the Bibb County jail and are being held without bond.

