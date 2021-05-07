|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—The office of Small Business Affairs held a ceremony for the opening of the concession stand. New small businesses can occupy the stand for one year.
This new project will allow businesses to promote their business in a park that has more than 400,000 visitors annually.
M&M Sandwiches, a restaurant located on Vineville Avenue is the first to take part in this project. Marcel George says they will offer everything from burgers and drinks to sweets. E
“This area has lacked food and drinks, and with this new opportunity, people don’t have to go elsewhere,” said George.
George’s Snack Shack will be open on weekends from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
