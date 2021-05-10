Deputies searching for man in connection to April homicide case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man wanted for questioning in connection to an April homicide at Legacy at River Crossing apartments.

Deputies are trying to find 20-year-old Micah Lester, of Macon. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches in height, weighing around 205 pounds. And his last known address was at the North Ingle apartments in Macon.

Deputies believe he may have information connected to the April 15th homicide that happened at the Legacy at River Crossing apartments, located at 1800 Wesleyan Drive. Deputies say 21-year-old Cameron Jay Ramon Ashley died in the early morning shooting.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Lester also has an active warrant for Theft by Receiving that is not related to the Homicide investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

