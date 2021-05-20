Second arrest made in connection to murder of Milledgeville woman

JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A second person was arrested this week in connection to the murder of a Milledgeville woman at a house party this month.
Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 22-year-old Cierra Butts. She’s charged with hindering an investigation.
Deputies say she’s the sister of Jeremy Butts, who is charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Jada Simmons.
Deputies believe Jeremy shot and killed Jada and that his sister then drove him to the airport in Atlanta.
He was later arrested in El Paso, Texas and charged with murder.
