Dublin School Board approves hiring of new DHS principal

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin City Schools announced Monday the hiring of Jamie T. Paulk as Dublin High School’s new principal.
Paulk received his undergraduate degree in Elementary Education from Claflin University and his education specialist degree focused in educational leadership from Georgia College and State University, according to a district news release.
A meet and greet will be held in the DHS Media Center/Rotunda June 1 starting at 9 a.m. for staff and continuing at 11 a.m. for students and parents.
All visitors are asked to wear masks.
The hiring follows several weeks of seeking, interviewing and vetting candidates with dozens of stakeholders including the Dublin High School Local School Governance Team, student panels, parent panels and community panels.
“We felt this decision required a variety of perspectives and opinions, which is why we went over and above our usual hiring practices to ensure whoever was selected could best continue the legacy that Dr. Stuckey began,” the release said.
Paulk fills the role previously held by Dr. Jaroy Stuckey, who died following a car accident in March.
