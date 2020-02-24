Friends, classmates attend vigil for FVSU student Anitra Gunn

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several dozen of Anitra Gunn’s friends, classmates and others gathered at Fort Valley State University’s Pettigrew Center Monday night to celebrate Gunn’s life.

A vigil organized by the university’s Student Government Association was held in Gunn’s honor, culminating with a balloon release.

Gunn’s former professor and adviser were among those to speak.

Bobby Dickey told the crowd Gunn was in two of his classes and that he was amazed by her musical talent.

“She loved her music,” Dickey said.

The vigil was organized to give students a chance to come together, according to SGA president J’Lan Day.

“When we all come together to mourn and we all come together to show the love, that’s what makes the difference,” Day said.

Gunn was reported missing February 14. Her body was found four days later. Her boyfriend is charged with malice murder.

Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday, February 29 at 11 a.m. at Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama.