Emory Healthcare confirms Georgia’s 4th COVID-19 death

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Emory Healthcare confirmed Wednesday the state’s fourth death due to COVID-19.

“The Emory Healthcare community is saddened to learn of the first death of one of our patients with confirmed COVID-19 despite the heroic efforts of our physicians, nurses and care team,” the health system said in a statement. “For this patient’s family, this is an incredibly sad day. We are unable to provide any more details due to patient confidentiality. Emory Healthcare is committed to serving our patients and their loved ones with the most advanced care available throughout this unprecedented situation and beyond.”

There is no word on the patient’s age or if the person had any pre-existing health conditions.

Officials at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany said earlier Wednesday that two people had died from coronavirus infections. The patients, a 42-year-old woman and 69-year-old woman, both had existing medical conditions, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The state’s first death was confirmed Thursday, March 12.

The latest update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, released Wednesday at noon, listed 197 confirmed cases in the state.

Middle Georgia’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced Wednesday. The person, a Houston Healthcare employee, is not hospitalized but is being isolated at home.