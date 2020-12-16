Third arrest made in connection to homicide at Riverbend Apartments

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
4
Ja’Qwaray Hollingshed Photo provided by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office makes a third arrest in connection to a deadly shooting at Riverbend Apartments in Macon.

Deputies found, chased, and then arrested 21-year-old Ja’Qwaray Hollingshed of Macon on Tuesday. They say he was trying to stealing a car at gunpoint when they found him.  He’s charged with murder in connection to the death of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez, two counts of armed robbery, willful obstruction of a law-enforcement officer and aggravated assault. He is being held without bond at this time.

Deputies found Gonzalez shot to death near his car at Riverbend Apartments on November 22nd. According to investigators, several men gathered near Gonzalez’s vehicle, one of the men approached Gonzalez , robbed him and then shot him.

Deputies also arrested 22-year-old Jamal Roundtree and 21-year-old Devin Smiley in connection to Gonzalez’s death. They’re both charged with murder.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Previous articleWet Wednesday for Middle Georgia
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.