Third arrest made in connection to homicide at Riverbend Apartments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office makes a third arrest in connection to a deadly shooting at Riverbend Apartments in Macon.
Deputies found, chased, and then arrested 21-year-old Ja’Qwaray Hollingshed of Macon on Tuesday. They say he was trying to stealing a car at gunpoint when they found him. He’s charged with murder in connection to the death of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez, two counts of armed robbery, willful obstruction of a law-enforcement officer and aggravated assault. He is being held without bond at this time.
Deputies found Gonzalez shot to death near his car at Riverbend Apartments on November 22nd. According to investigators, several men gathered near Gonzalez’s vehicle, one of the men approached Gonzalez , robbed him and then shot him.
Deputies also arrested 22-year-old Jamal Roundtree and 21-year-old Devin Smiley in connection to Gonzalez’s death. They’re both charged with murder.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.