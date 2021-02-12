Second suspect captured in deadly Thirsty Turtle shooting

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A second person was arrested Friday night in connection to the deadly drive-by shooting at the Thirsty Turtle in November.
Bibb County Investigators and the South East Regional Fugitive Task Force served arrest warrants on 22-year-old Damion Jarrod Tuff.
Investigators received a Crime Stoppers tip in reference to his location. Tuff was taken into custody without incident at a home on Chambers Road.
Tuff was questioned by investigators, and then taken to the Bibb County Jail. He’s being held without bond for Murder and four counts of Aggravated Assault.
Bibb County investigators arrested the first suspect, 29-year-old Durand Faulk, in December.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.