MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A grand jury inspection of the Bibb County Jail reveals it needs several repairs.
Anita Howard, Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney, announced its findings from an inspection that happened on February 5th.
The grand jury found that the jail had several problems.
Members of the grand jury said that floors, ceiling tiles, and light covers needed to be replaced.
They also saw a black mold-like substance on ceiling tiles and floor drains and recommended checking ventilation in the jail.
Other observations they made were: exposed wires, broken windows, rust, and elevators in need of repair and repainting.
They wanted to know– “Why is the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office understaffed?”
The Grand Jury also recommended pay increases and offering incentives to keep staff.
Howard told 41NBC earlier this month, that based on a lack of records, it appears a jail inspection hasn’t been completed in several years. She says they plan to schedule one every year from now on.