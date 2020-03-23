List of local state of emergency declarations due to COVID-19 pandemic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several Middle Georgia governments have issued local state of emergency declarations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Click the city/county for more information. The list will be updated as we get new information.

Baldwin County

Eastman/Dodge County

Laurens County

Macon-Bibb

Milledgeville

Monroe County

Perry

Warner Robins

Note: Georgia governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order Monday, March 23 (effective Tuesday, March 24 at 12 p.m.) calling for the closing of the state’s bars and nightclubs, banning gatherings of 10 or more people and requiring those with compromised immune systems to shelter in place.